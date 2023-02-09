Vanguard Group Increases Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.18MM shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT). This represents 11.12% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 4.61MM shares and 5.51% of the company, an increase in shares of 95.65% and an increase in total ownership of 5.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.30% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin BSP Realty Trust is $16.58. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 17.30% from its latest reported closing price of $14.13.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin BSP Realty Trust is $221MM, an increase of 0.62%. The projected annual EPS is $1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin BSP Realty Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBRT is 0.13%, a decrease of 8.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 50,762K shares. The put/call ratio of FBRT is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,162K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,839K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 14.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,606K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,558K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares, representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 2.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,127K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 15.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,785K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 17.90% over the last quarter.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Declares $0.36 Dividend

On December 19, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $14.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.07%, the lowest has been 7.47%, and the highest has been 12.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=50).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. As of September 30, 2021, FBRT had over $3 billion of assets. FBRT is externally managed by Benefit Street Partners L.L.C.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

