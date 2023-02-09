Vanguard Group Increases Position in First Bancshares (FBMS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.24MM shares of First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (FBMS). This represents 5.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.07MM shares and 5.08% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.01% and an increase in total ownership of 0.07% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.30% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Bancshares is $38.40. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.30% from its latest reported closing price of $31.66.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancshares is $276MM, an increase of 31.92%. The projected annual EPS is $3.47, an increase of 18.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancshares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBMS is 0.17%, an increase of 33.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.07% to 18,890K shares. The put/call ratio of FBMS is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,730K shares representing 11.36% ownership of the company.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,093K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing an increase of 88.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 997.66% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 821K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 754K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares, representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 3.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 738K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing an increase of 21.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 39.40% over the last quarter.

First Bancshares Inc Miss Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association ('The First'). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

