Vanguard Group Increases Position in Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.33MM shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR). This represents 16.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 21.93MM shares and 16.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.59% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Extra Space Storage is $182.27. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $258.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.59% from its latest reported closing price of $166.31.

The projected annual revenue for Extra Space Storage is $1,866MM, a decrease of 0.96%. The projected annual EPS is $6.47, a decrease of 6.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extra Space Storage. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXR is 0.41%, a decrease of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.36% to 155,574K shares. The put/call ratio of EXR is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,089K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares, representing an increase of 84.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 574.02% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,089K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,140K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 5,518K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,506K shares, representing a decrease of 17.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 1.94% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,854K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares, representing an increase of 67.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 200.61% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,686K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,166K shares, representing a decrease of 10.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 60.35% over the last quarter.

Extra Space Storage Declares $1.50 Dividend

On November 21, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share ($6.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 13, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.50 per share.

At the current share price of $166.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.30%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 4.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Extra Space Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2020, Extra Space owned and/or operated 1,921 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 149.2 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. Extra Space is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.