Vanguard Group Increases Position in Eversource Energy (ES)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.12MM shares of Eversource Energy (ES). This represents 12.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 41.75MM shares and 12.13% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.05% and an increase in total ownership of 0.82% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.07% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eversource Energy is $89.47. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 13.07% from its latest reported closing price of $79.13.

The projected annual revenue for Eversource Energy is $11,587MM, a decrease of 1.32%. The projected annual EPS is $4.50, an increase of 11.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eversource Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ES is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 297,139K shares. The put/call ratio of ES is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,334K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,159K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 2.13% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,979K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,939K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 3.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,854K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,635K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,518K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,357K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,239K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,095K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Eversource Energy Declares $0.68 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the current share price of $79.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.91%, the lowest has been 2.32%, and the highest has been 3.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Eversource Energy Background Information

Eversource Energy Background Information

Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.3 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 9,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service.

