Vanguard Group Increases Position in Ecolab (ECL)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.34MM shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL). This represents 7.85% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 21.60MM shares and 7.54% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.50% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ecolab is $165.58. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.50% from its latest reported closing price of $151.22.

The projected annual revenue for Ecolab is $15,055MM, an increase of 8.46%. The projected annual EPS is $5.03, an increase of 27.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1952 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECL is 0.39%, a decrease of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 237,598K shares. The put/call ratio of ECL is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,451K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,359K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 7,905K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,646K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,570K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 1.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,621K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 5,576K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,563K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Ecolab Declares $0.53 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share ($2.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $151.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.81%, and the highest has been 1.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Ecolab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A trusted partner at nearly 3 million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.