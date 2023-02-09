Vanguard Group Increases Position in Ebix (EBIX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.04MM shares of Ebix Inc (EBIX). This represents 9.82% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.77MM shares and 8.95% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.65% and an increase in total ownership of 0.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 389.51% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ebix is $98.68. The forecasts range from a low of $43.94 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 389.51% from its latest reported closing price of $20.16.

The projected annual revenue for Ebix is $1,052MM, a decrease of 0.92%. The projected annual EPS is $2.64, an increase of 12.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ebix. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBIX is 0.11%, a decrease of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 23,405K shares. The put/call ratio of EBIX is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,727K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBIX by 17.57% over the last quarter.

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 1,421K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBIX by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,097K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares, representing a decrease of 15.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBIX by 7.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 765K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBIX by 22.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 626K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBIX by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Ebix Declares $0.08 Dividend

On November 23, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $20.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.35%, and the highest has been 2.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Ebix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With a 'Phygital' strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations ('ASEAN') countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash's Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India's airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash's inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia's leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. EbixCash's Financial Technology solutions are today deployed across prestigious financial institutions and Banks in 44 countries.

