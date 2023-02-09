Vanguard Group Increases Position in Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.34MM shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW). This represents 5.85% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.33MM shares and 5.79% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.51% and an increase in total ownership of 0.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.62% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Douglas Dynamics is $48.62. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.62% from its latest reported closing price of $40.31.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Dynamics is $666MM, an increase of 9.28%. The projected annual EPS is $2.30, an increase of 49.57%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Dynamics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLOW is 0.15%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 29,161K shares. The put/call ratio of PLOW is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,717K shares representing 11.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 23.44% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,313K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 46.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,207K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,132K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 4.05% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,849K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 7.34% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,473K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing a decrease of 13.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Douglas Dynamics Declares $0.29 Dividend

On December 6, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $40.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.85%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 4.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Douglas Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America's premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 70 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.