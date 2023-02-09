Vanguard Group Increases Position in Donaldson (DCI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.76MM shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI). This represents 10.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 12.38MM shares and 10.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.09% and an increase in total ownership of 0.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.66% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Donaldson is $63.50. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 0.66% from its latest reported closing price of $63.08.

The projected annual revenue for Donaldson is $3,465MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual EPS is $3.01, an increase of 8.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 790 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donaldson. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCI is 0.19%, an increase of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 117,163K shares. The put/call ratio of DCI is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 10,089K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,864K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,966K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 51.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,683K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,646K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 7.21% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,611K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,553K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 3.97% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 3,315K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,338K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Donaldson Declares $0.23 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $63.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.60%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Donaldson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ounded in 1915, Donaldson is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers-from small business owners to the world's biggest OE brands-to solve complex filtration challenges.

