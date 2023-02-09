Vanguard Group Increases Position in Dominion Resources (D)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 74.88MM shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (D). This represents 8.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 69.78MM shares and 8.61% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.32% and an increase in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.01% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dominion Resources is $69.70. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 17.01% from its latest reported closing price of $59.57.

The projected annual revenue for Dominion Resources is $17,192MM, an increase of 0.10%. The projected annual EPS is $4.31, an increase of 54.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominion Resources. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D is 0.38%, a decrease of 10.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 695,831K shares. The put/call ratio of D is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 30,771K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,008K shares, representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 45.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,844K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,873K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 21,863K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,851K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 20,911K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,154K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 85.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,871K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,957K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Dominion Resources Declares $0.67 Dividend

On November 3, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.67 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 20, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

At the current share price of $59.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.17%, the lowest has been 2.88%, and the highest has been 6.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

Dominion Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

More than 7 million customers in 16 states?energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy, headquartered in?Richmond, Va.?The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy?and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.