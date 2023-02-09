Vanguard Group Increases Position in Diodes (DIOD)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.36MM shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD). This represents 11.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.96MM shares and 11.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.44% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diodes is $93.23. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.44% from its latest reported closing price of $93.64.

The projected annual revenue for Diodes is $2,011MM, an increase of 0.52%. The projected annual EPS is $6.68, a decrease of 8.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diodes. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIOD is 0.24%, an increase of 13.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 53,082K shares. The put/call ratio of DIOD is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,324K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,922K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,620K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares, representing an increase of 25.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 36.39% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,571K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 1,504K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,579K shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Diodes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diodes Incorporated, a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world's leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes Incorporated leverages its expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers' needs. Its broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets.

