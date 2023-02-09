Vanguard Group Increases Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.42MM shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG). This represents 11.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 20.66MM shares and 11.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.41% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diamondback Energy is $182.40. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $224.70. The average price target represents an increase of 26.41% from its latest reported closing price of $144.29.

The projected annual revenue for Diamondback Energy is $9,751MM, an increase of 6.85%. The projected annual EPS is $25.68, an increase of 4.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1875 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondback Energy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FANG is 0.39%, a decrease of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 185,883K shares. The put/call ratio of FANG is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 7,933K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 7,108K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,555K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 3.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,293K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,230K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 4.88% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 5,193K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,662K shares, representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 11.55% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,096K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,087K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.