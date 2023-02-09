Vanguard Group Increases Position in Danaher (DHR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.43MM shares of Danaher Corporation (DHR). This represents 7.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 49.96MM shares and 6.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.79% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Danaher is $311.15. The forecasts range from a low of $277.75 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.79% from its latest reported closing price of $261.94.

The projected annual revenue for Danaher is $31,052MM, a decrease of 1.33%. The projected annual EPS is $10.54, an increase of 7.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaher. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHR is 0.86%, an increase of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 658,440K shares. The put/call ratio of DHR is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,558K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,443K shares, representing a decrease of 28.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 3.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,539K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,270K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,968K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,969K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 7.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,841K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,323K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,179K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,100K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Danaher Declares $0.25 Dividend

On December 6, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $261.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.43%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 0.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Danaher Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danahers globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Lifes Potential.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.