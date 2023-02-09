Vanguard Group Increases Position in Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.12MM shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI). This represents 6.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.05% and an increase in total ownership of 0.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.14% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp is $47.18. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 46.14% from its latest reported closing price of $32.28.

The projected annual revenue for Customers Bancorp is $623MM, an increase of 5.82%. The projected annual EPS is $6.12, a decrease of 8.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBI is 0.15%, a decrease of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 34,048K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBI is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,148K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,110K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 972K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares, representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 2.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 919K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 9.32% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 757K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares, representing a decrease of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 740K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares, representing a decrease of 42.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 28.86% over the last quarter.

Customers Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.4 billion at December 31, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches.

