Vanguard Group Increases Position in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.26MM shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB). This represents 11.35% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.97MM shares and 10.73% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.26% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Core Laboratories N.V. is $22.61. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.26% from its latest reported closing price of $26.37.

The projected annual revenue for Core Laboratories N.V. is $552MM, an increase of 12.69%. The projected annual EPS is $0.98, an increase of 194.91%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Laboratories N.V.. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLB is 0.18%, a decrease of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 56,648K shares. The put/call ratio of CLB is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ariel Investments holds 9,765K shares representing 21.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,184K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 21.99% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 4,089K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,025K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 24.98% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 3,565K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,926K shares, representing an increase of 17.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 8.09% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,395K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,234K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,314K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 31.16% over the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. Declares $0.01 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $26.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 0.08%, and the highest has been 7.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.71 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.96%.

Core Laboratories N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

