Vanguard Group Increases Position in CONSOL Energy (CEIX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.30MM shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.92MM shares and 5.56% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.01% and an increase in total ownership of 1.04% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.63% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for CONSOL Energy is $81.26. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 46.63% from its latest reported closing price of $55.42.

The projected annual revenue for CONSOL Energy is $2,652MM, an increase of 13.38%. The projected annual EPS is $24.36, an increase of 81.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in CONSOL Energy. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 8.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEIX is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 33,488K shares. The put/call ratio of CEIX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,401K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 42.42% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 1,713K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 24.07% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 1,110K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing an increase of 21.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 62.94% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,027K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing a decrease of 32.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 26.85% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 824K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 40.04% over the last quarter.

Consol Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CONSOL Energy Inc. is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of three large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. CEIX also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimoreand has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~669 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the ~21 million reserve tons associated with the Itmann project, CEIX also controls approximately 1.5 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States.

