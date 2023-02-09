Vanguard Group Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.10MM shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH). This represents 9.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.18MM shares and 9.17% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.21% and an increase in total ownership of 0.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.44% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commerce Bancshares is $69.80. The forecasts range from a low of $62.52 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.44% from its latest reported closing price of $66.83.

The projected annual revenue for Commerce Bancshares is $1,620MM, an increase of 9.37%. The projected annual EPS is $4.08, an increase of 5.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 792 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerce Bancshares. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBSH is 0.20%, an increase of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 89,524K shares. The put/call ratio of CBSH is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,385K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,600K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bank holds 6,708K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,771K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 6.51% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 5,067K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 62.27% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 4,326K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,521K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 3.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,202K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,209K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bancshares Declares $0.27 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 will receive the payment on March 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $66.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.44%, the lowest has been 1.08%, and the highest has been 2.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Commerce Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With $31.5 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

