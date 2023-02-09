Vanguard Group Increases Position in CEVA (CEVA)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.64MM shares of CEVA, Inc. (CEVA). This represents 11.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.44MM shares and 10.63% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.35% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for CEVA is $36.43. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.35% from its latest reported closing price of $34.58.

The projected annual revenue for CEVA is $143MM, an increase of 5.73%. The projected annual EPS is $0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEVA. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEVA is 0.10%, a decrease of 9.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 22,219K shares. The put/call ratio of CEVA is 2.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,703K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 858K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing a decrease of 21.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 21.35% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 849K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 22.66% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 729K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 50.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 646K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 18.50% over the last quarter.

Ceva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. CEVA offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. CEVA partners with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. CEVA's ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labssensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT.

