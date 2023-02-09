Vanguard Group Increases Position in Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.18MM shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF). This represents 11.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.96MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.22% and an increase in total ownership of 1.07% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.72% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Central Pacific Financial is $23.46. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.72% from its latest reported closing price of $23.87.

The projected annual revenue for Central Pacific Financial is $236MM, a decrease of 10.80%. The projected annual EPS is $2.43, a decrease of 9.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Pacific Financial. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPF is 0.09%, a decrease of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 29,764K shares. The put/call ratio of CPF is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,598K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,065K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 941K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 862K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 0.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 772K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Central Pacific Financial Declares $0.26 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $23.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.95%, the lowest has been 2.50%, and the highest has been 7.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Central Pacific Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 32 branches (four of which remain temporarily closed to protect the health and wellbeing of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 75 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of September 30, 2020.

