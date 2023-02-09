Vanguard Group Increases Position in Camden National (CAC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.73MM shares of Camden National Corporation (CAC). This represents 5.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2014 they reported 0.22MM shares and 2.93% of the company, an increase in shares of 226.79% and an increase in total ownership of 2.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.69% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camden National is $46.24. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.69% from its latest reported closing price of $41.40.

The projected annual revenue for Camden National is $200MM, an increase of 8.53%. The projected annual EPS is $4.38, an increase of 4.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camden National. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAC is 0.11%, an increase of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 12,125K shares. The put/call ratio of CAC is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,015K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares, representing an increase of 13.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAC by 72.86% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 653K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 14.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAC by 11.12% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 400K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAC by 0.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 397K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAC by 0.84% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 327K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAC by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Camden National Declares $0.42 Dividend

On December 20, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $41.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.19%, the lowest has been 2.14%, and the highest has been 4.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Camden National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camden National Corporation is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $4.4 billion in assets and 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 61 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 71 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past two years, Camden National Bank was named "Customer Experience Leader in U.S. Retail Banking" by Greenwich Associates, and in 2019, it was the only New England based organization included in Sandler O'Neill's "Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star" list of high-performing financial institutions. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as "Lender at Work for Maine" for ten years. Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.