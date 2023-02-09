Vanguard Group Increases Position in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.73MM shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE). This represents 10.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 6.61MM shares and 10.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.50% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Callon Petroleum is $60.12. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 45.50% from its latest reported closing price of $41.32.

The projected annual revenue for Callon Petroleum is $2,804MM, a decrease of 12.89%. The projected annual EPS is $15.50, a decrease of 22.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Callon Petroleum. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPE is 0.17%, an increase of 18.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.63% to 54,751K shares. The put/call ratio of CPE is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 6,020K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 5,201K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,742K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,315K shares, representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 2.30% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,126K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878K shares, representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 9.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,835K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares, representing an increase of 30.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 33.71% over the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

