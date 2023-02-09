Vanguard Group Increases Position in Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.38MM shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL). This represents 12.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.44MM shares and 10.87% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.11% and an increase in total ownership of 1.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.06% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookline Bancorp is $17.85. The forecasts range from a low of $15.66 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.06% from its latest reported closing price of $13.62.

The projected annual revenue for Brookline Bancorp is $395MM, an increase of 23.59%. The projected annual EPS is $1.70, an increase of 19.57%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookline Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKL is 0.08%, an increase of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 79,410K shares. The put/call ratio of BRKL is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,223K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,817K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,752K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,189K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,123K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 3.06% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,045K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,974K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 5.79% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 2,591K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,517K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Brookline Bancorp Declares $0.14 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $13.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.30%, the lowest has been 2.09%, and the highest has been 5.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Brookline Bancorp Background Information

Brookline Bancorp Background Information

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $8.9 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England.

