Vanguard Group Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.26MM shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR). This represents 12.12% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 13.61MM shares and 11.67% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.78% and an increase in total ownership of 0.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.19% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Broadridge Financial Solutions is $164.65. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.19% from its latest reported closing price of $146.76.

The projected annual revenue for Broadridge Financial Solutions is $6,323MM, an increase of 8.40%. The projected annual EPS is $7.18, an increase of 58.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadridge Financial Solutions. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BR is 0.26%, a decrease of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 116,209K shares. The put/call ratio of BR is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,807K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BR by 13.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,500K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BR by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 3,409K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,619K shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BR by 67.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,366K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,301K shares, representing a decrease of 27.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BR by 2.80% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,111K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BR by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Declares $0.72 Dividend

On November 10, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

At the current share price of $146.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.66%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 2.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. Broadridge delivers technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

