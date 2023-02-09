Vanguard Group Increases Position in Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.89MM shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX). This represents 15.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 44.82MM shares and 15.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.58% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brixmor Property Group is $25.03. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 7.58% from its latest reported closing price of $23.27.

The projected annual revenue for Brixmor Property Group is $1,264MM, an increase of 4.91%. The projected annual EPS is $1.13, an increase of 3.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brixmor Property Group. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRX is 0.34%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 346,688K shares. The put/call ratio of BRX is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,025K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,411K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 87.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,581K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,657K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 12,446K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,444K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,375K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,264K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 11,314K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,549K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 71.07% over the last quarter.

Brixmor Property Group Declares $0.26 Dividend

On November 1, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $23.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.52%, the lowest has been 3.59%, and the highest has been 13.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=213).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.95. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

Brixmor Property Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brixmor is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 393 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision 'to be the center of the communities it serves' and is home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

