Vanguard Group Increases Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.91MM shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT). This represents 9.31% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 14.73MM shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.02% and an increase in total ownership of 0.51% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.53% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is $28.27. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.53% from its latest reported closing price of $23.07.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is $663MM, an increase of 59.10%. The projected annual EPS is $2.95, an increase of 102.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXMT is 0.31%, a decrease of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 99,814K shares. The put/call ratio of BXMT is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,858K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,753K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 10.14% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,108K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,083K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 11.51% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,669K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,813K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,077K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720K shares, representing an increase of 11.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,987K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 12.01% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Dividend

On December 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $23.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.32%, the lowest has been 6.22%, and the highest has been 17.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone's asset management businesses, with $619 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

