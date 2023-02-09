Vanguard Group Increases Position in Biogen (BIIB)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.98MM shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB). This represents 8.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.54MM shares and 7.85% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.15% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biogen is $328.70. The forecasts range from a low of $251.49 to a high of $422.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.15% from its latest reported closing price of $285.45.

The projected annual revenue for Biogen is $9,565MM, a decrease of 7.70%. The projected annual EPS is $15.98, a decrease of 18.56%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1906 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biogen. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIIB is 0.37%, an increase of 27.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 134,786K shares. The put/call ratio of BIIB is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 15,742K shares representing 10.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,727K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 41.87% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,921K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,924K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 40.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,136K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,287K shares, representing a decrease of 22.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 13.11% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,971K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,192K shares, representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 27.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,330K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 37.02% over the last quarter.

Biogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Biogen, mission is clear: company is pioneer in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, immunology, acute neurology and neuropathic pain.

