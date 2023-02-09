Vanguard Group Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 62.39MM shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM). This represents 11.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 59.27MM shares and 10.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.77% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.65% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland is $104.98. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 28.65% from its latest reported closing price of $81.60.

The projected annual revenue for Archer-Daniels-Midland is $101,860MM, an increase of 0.01%. The projected annual EPS is $6.73, a decrease of 7.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2008 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADM is 0.40%, an increase of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 524,511K shares. The put/call ratio of ADM is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 46,797K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 41,997K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,933K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADM by 9.73% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 25,016K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,847K shares, representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADM by 38.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,716K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,574K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADM by 8.99% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 13,488K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,374K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADM by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Declares $0.45 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $81.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 4.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Archer Daniels Midland Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADM unlocks the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, ADM gives customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. ADM is a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Its breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give ADM unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.