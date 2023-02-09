Vanguard Group Increases Position in American Woodmark (AMWD)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.49MM shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD). This represents 8.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.44MM shares and 8.66% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.42% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Woodmark is $57.80. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 0.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.56.

The projected annual revenue for American Woodmark is $2,123MM, an increase of 2.77%. The projected annual EPS is $7.29, an increase of 755.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Woodmark. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWD is 0.12%, a decrease of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 17,756K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWD is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,245K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 2.34% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,217K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 838K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 833K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 14.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 813K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing a decrease of 14.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 9.89% over the last quarter.

American Woodmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At January 31, 2021, the Company operated seventeen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers and one distribution center located throughout the United States.

