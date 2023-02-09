Vanguard Group Increases Position in Ameresco (AMRC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.05MM shares of Ameresco Inc (AMRC). This represents 9.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.77MM shares and 8.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.25% and an increase in total ownership of 0.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.23% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameresco is $72.97. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 33.23% from its latest reported closing price of $54.77.

The projected annual revenue for Ameresco is $1,587MM, a decrease of 16.85%. The projected annual EPS is $1.94, a decrease of 4.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRC is 0.31%, an increase of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 37,299K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,806K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,110K shares, representing a decrease of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 40.25% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 2,299K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,171K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 40.14% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,008K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing a decrease of 38.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,004K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing a decrease of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 59.26% over the last quarter.

Ameresco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

