Vanguard Group Increases Position in Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.99MM shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC). This represents 11.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.98MM shares and 10.76% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.13% and an increase in total ownership of 0.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.12% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ambac Financial Group is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.12% from its latest reported closing price of $16.34.

The projected annual revenue for Ambac Financial Group is $218MM, an increase of 13.67%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambac Financial Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBC is 0.11%, an increase of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.62% to 34,109K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBC is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,217K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,971K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBC by 24.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,286K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBC by 13.00% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,140K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBC by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Repertoire Partners holds 1,108K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBC by 11.41% over the last quarter.

AMBAC Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. ('Ambac' or 'AFG'), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company whose principal subsidiaries Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac UK Limited, are financial guarantee insurance companies currently in run-off. Outstanding policies include financial guarantees of public finance and structured finance obligations in the public and private sectors globally. Ambac's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'AMBC'. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac's common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac's common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac's common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates to the status of certain residential mortgage backed securities litigations.

