Vanguard Group Increases Position in Alliant Energy (LNT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.80MM shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT). This represents 13.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 30.69MM shares and 12.26% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.25% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliant Energy is $58.01. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 10.25% from its latest reported closing price of $52.62.

The projected annual revenue for Alliant Energy is $3,831MM, a decrease of 5.96%. The projected annual EPS is $2.92, an increase of 9.84%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliant Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNT is 0.25%, a decrease of 6.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 228,728K shares. The put/call ratio of LNT is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,461K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,384K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,209K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,287K shares, representing a decrease of 17.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 5,957K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822K shares, representing an increase of 19.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 16.98% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,780K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,773K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 5.37% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,685K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,553K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Alliant Energy Declares $0.45 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $52.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.95%, the lowest has been 2.55%, and the highest has been 3.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Alliant Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other.

