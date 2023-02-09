Vanguard Group Increases Position in ALLETE (ALE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.21MM shares of ALLETE Inc (ALE). This represents 10.86% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.42MM shares and 10.31% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.49% and an increase in total ownership of 0.55% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for ALLETE is $67.47. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 10.65% from its latest reported closing price of $60.97.

The projected annual revenue for ALLETE is $1,577MM, an increase of 2.14%. The projected annual EPS is $3.99, an increase of 9.63%.

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in ALLETE. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALE is 0.21%, an increase of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 52,321K shares. The put/call ratio of ALE is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,713K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,685K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 35.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,666K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 12.99% over the last quarter.

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners holds 1,511K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing a decrease of 29.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 4.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,450K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 9.75% over the last quarter.

ALLETE, Inc. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services.

