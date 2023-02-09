Vanguard Group Increases Position in Albany International (AIN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.44MM shares of Albany International Corp. (AIN). This represents 11.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.41MM shares and 10.54% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.83% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.94% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albany International is $97.24. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.94% from its latest reported closing price of $110.43.

The projected annual revenue for Albany International is $1,065MM, an increase of 5.86%. The projected annual EPS is $4.01, an increase of 19.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albany International. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIN is 0.19%, an increase of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 36,609K shares. The put/call ratio of AIN is 3.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,883K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 4.54% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,273K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,819K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,406K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 73.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 914K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Albany International Declares $0.25 Dividend

On December 9, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 23, 2022 received the payment on January 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $110.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Albany International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.