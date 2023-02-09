Vanguard Group Increases Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.34MM shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO). This represents 9.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.07MM shares and 9.33% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.34% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $36.92. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.34% from its latest reported closing price of $29.46.

The projected annual revenue for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $32MM, an increase of 222.17%. The projected annual EPS is -$6.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGIO is 0.11%, an increase of 11.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.51% to 62,391K shares. The put/call ratio of AGIO is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,148K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,148K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,059K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,063K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 29.38% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,058K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 18.21% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,986K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 53.81% over the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development.

