Vanguard Group Increases Position in AeroVironment (AVAV)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.61MM shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV). This represents 10.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.49MM shares and 10.03% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.70% and an increase in total ownership of 0.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.18% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for AeroVironment is $106.08. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.18% from its latest reported closing price of $89.01.

The projected annual revenue for AeroVironment is $525MM, an increase of 18.57%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroVironment. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAV is 0.21%, an increase of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 25,795K shares. The put/call ratio of AVAV is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,830K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 16.43% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 1,456K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 842K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing a decrease of 19.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 763K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 760K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 59.54% over the last quarter.

AeroVironment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AeroVironmentprovides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers.

