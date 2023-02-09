Vanguard Group Increases Position in Addus Homecare (ADUS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Addus Homecare Corporation (ADUS). This represents 6.88% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.06MM shares and 6.67% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.81% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Addus Homecare is $127.63. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.81% from its latest reported closing price of $105.64.

The projected annual revenue for Addus Homecare is $1,044MM, an increase of 12.41%. The projected annual EPS is $4.06, an increase of 44.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Addus Homecare. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADUS is 0.27%, an increase of 13.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 20,359K shares. The put/call ratio of ADUS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,177K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 22.28% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 939K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 939K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 784K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 25.05% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 758K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 22.84% over the last quarter.

Addus HomeCare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare's consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare's payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 212 locations across 22 states.

