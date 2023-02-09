Vanguard Group Increases Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.86MM shares of ACV Auctions Inc. Class A (ACVA). This represents 9.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.98MM shares and 8.55% of the company, an increase in shares of 36.09% and an increase in total ownership of 0.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.64% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACV Auctions Inc. is $13.04. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.64% from its latest reported closing price of $10.38.

The projected annual revenue for ACV Auctions Inc. is $479MM, an increase of 13.14%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACV Auctions Inc.. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACVA is 0.21%, an increase of 31.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.90% to 129,783K shares. The put/call ratio of ACVA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 17,067K shares representing 10.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,778K shares, representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 27.46% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 10,134K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,936K shares, representing an increase of 21.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 0.66% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,812K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,480K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 39.50% over the last quarter.

Iridian Asset Management holds 4,181K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,487K shares, representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,128K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,759K shares, representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 24.45% over the last quarter.

ACV Auctions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACV leverages data and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling its dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell, and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. Its digital marketplace offerings include its core auction offering and value-added services, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, and its Go Green assurance. Its data services provide insights into the condition and value of used vehicles for transactions both on and off its marketplace. Its core data and technology platform includes inspection, vehicle intelligence, marketplace enablement, and operations automation.

