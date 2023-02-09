Vanguard Group Increases Position in ACCO Brands (ACCO)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.05MM shares of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.67MM shares and 9.06% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.50% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACCO Brands is $10.96. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 73.50% from its latest reported closing price of $6.32.

The projected annual revenue for ACCO Brands is $1,961MM, a decrease of 2.85%. The projected annual EPS is $1.26, an increase of 459.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACCO Brands. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACCO is 0.08%, a decrease of 16.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.26% to 97,093K shares. The put/call ratio of ACCO is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,252K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,072K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCO by 51.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,242K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,482K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCO by 24.11% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,846K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,714K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCO by 14.53% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,380K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,398K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACCO by 6.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,700K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCO by 21.76% over the last quarter.

ACCO Brands Declares $0.08 Dividend

On November 7, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 23, 2022 received the payment on December 12, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $6.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.34%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 6.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.06 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Acco Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACCO Brands Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones®, and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world.

