Vanguard Group Increases Position in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.63MM shares of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR). This represents 16.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 14.06MM shares and 15.89% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.14% and an increase in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.33% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acadia Realty Trust is $17.17. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from its latest reported closing price of $15.15.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Realty Trust is $266MM, a decrease of 5.66%. The projected annual EPS is $0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKR is 0.12%, a decrease of 12.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 116,863K shares. The put/call ratio of AKR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 14,400K shares representing 15.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,719K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 4.20% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 8,841K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,930K shares, representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 1.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,757K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,596K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 5,811K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,700K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 73.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,647K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,636K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 53.22% over the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Declares $0.18 Dividend

On January 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $15.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.86%, the lowest has been 2.63%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=190).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.38%.

Acadia Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual - Core Portfolio and Fund - operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

