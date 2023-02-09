Vanguard Group Increases Position in AbbVie (ABBV)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 158.32MM shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV). This represents 8.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 146.31MM shares and 8.28% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.21% and an increase in total ownership of 0.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.89% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for AbbVie is $166.14. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.89% from its latest reported closing price of $144.61.

The projected annual revenue for AbbVie is $55,229MM, a decrease of 4.48%. The projected annual EPS is $11.88, an increase of 57.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4443 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbbVie. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBV is 0.90%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 1,425,409K shares. The put/call ratio of ABBV is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 58,479K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,111K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 5.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,745K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,037K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 45,827K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,155K shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 0.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,081K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,113K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 36,193K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,296K shares, representing an increase of 27.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 27.22% over the last quarter.

AbbVie Declares $1.48 Dividend

On October 28, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share ($5.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.41 per share.

At the current share price of $144.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.73%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 7.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Abbvie Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. The Company strives to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.