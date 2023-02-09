Vanguard Group Increases Position in AAON (AAON)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.63MM shares of AAON, Inc. (AAON). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.43MM shares and 8.45% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.44% and an increase in total ownership of 0.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.16% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for AAON is $77.18. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 0.16% from its latest reported closing price of $77.06.

The projected annual revenue for AAON is $1,029MM, an increase of 33.55%. The projected annual EPS is $2.49, an increase of 94.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAON. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAON is 0.22%, an increase of 14.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 47,820K shares. The put/call ratio of AAON is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,538K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,653K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 26.50% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,070K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,926K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 4.77% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,607K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,707K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,513K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 32.84% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,752K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AAON Declares $0.24 Dividend

On November 8, 2022 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 25, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $77.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.71%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 1.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

AAON Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to its customers.

