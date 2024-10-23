Vanguard Group Gains 5% Stake in McMillan Shakespeare

Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited (AU:MMS) has released an update.

The Vanguard Group has emerged as a substantial holder in McMillan Shakespeare Limited, acquiring a 5% voting power through its various funds and accounts. This development highlights Vanguard’s strategic interest in the company, marking a significant move in the stock market landscape. Investors may find this change in shareholding structure noteworthy as it could influence McMillan Shakespeare’s future direction.

