Vanguard Group Gains 5% Stake in McMillan Shakespeare

October 23, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited (AU:MMS) has released an update.

The Vanguard Group has emerged as a substantial holder in McMillan Shakespeare Limited, acquiring a 5% voting power through its various funds and accounts. This development highlights Vanguard’s strategic interest in the company, marking a significant move in the stock market landscape. Investors may find this change in shareholding structure noteworthy as it could influence McMillan Shakespeare’s future direction.

