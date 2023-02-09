Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Watsco (WSO)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.21MM shares of Watsco Inc (WSO). This represents 9.65% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.31MM shares and 10.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.44% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Watsco is $281.33. The forecasts range from a low of $220.18 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.44% from its latest reported closing price of $294.41.

The projected annual revenue for Watsco is $7,521MM, an increase of 4.39%. The projected annual EPS is $13.45, a decrease of 3.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watsco. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSO is 0.34%, an increase of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.67% to 38,129K shares. The put/call ratio of WSO is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 2,181K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 63.34% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,730K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,282K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,075K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 8.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 987K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Watsco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 300,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 600 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below today's government mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards. Watsco has an opportunity to accelerate the replacement of these systems at a scale greater than its competitors as the movement toward reducing energy consumption and its environmental impact continues. This is especially important since heating and cooling accounts for approximately half of the energy consumed in a typical U.S. home.

