Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Vroom (VRM)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.26MM shares of Vroom Inc (VRM). This represents 4.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.79MM shares and 7.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 36.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.60% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vroom is $2.25. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 90.60% from its latest reported closing price of $1.18.

The projected annual revenue for Vroom is $1,445MM, a decrease of 45.96%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vroom. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 27.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRM is 0.02%, a decrease of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.71% to 45,134K shares. The put/call ratio of VRM is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 4,842K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,827K shares, representing an increase of 62.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRM by 134.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,332K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,812K shares, representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRM by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 3,777K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 3,052K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,939K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares, representing an increase of 22.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRM by 25.81% over the last quarter.

Vroom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto brand.

