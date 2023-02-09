Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.96MM shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR). This represents 5.06% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.07MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.55% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Voyager Therapeutics is $9.59. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 19.55% from its latest reported closing price of $8.02.

The projected annual revenue for Voyager Therapeutics is $15MM, a decrease of 78.37%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voyager Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYGR is 0.13%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.87% to 23,562K shares. The put/call ratio of VYGR is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trv Gp Iii holds 5,429K shares representing 14.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares, representing a decrease of 17.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 9.16% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,754K shares representing 12.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,396K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares, representing an increase of 24.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 31.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 908K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 844K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 32.39% over the last quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics Background Information

Voyager Therapeutics Background Information

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager's wholly owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, and other severe neurological diseases.

