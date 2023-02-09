Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Voya Financial (VOYA)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.62MM shares of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 9.82MM shares and 10.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.12% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.16% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Voya Financial is $82.40. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.16% from its latest reported closing price of $74.80.

The projected annual revenue for Voya Financial is $6,704MM, an increase of 13.20%. The projected annual EPS is $7.97, an increase of 69.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 912 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOYA is 0.27%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 138,563K shares. The put/call ratio of VOYA is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 8,119K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,514K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,286K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,469K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,286K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,940K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,150K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,147K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 80.23% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 4,921K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,967K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Voya Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Voya Financial, Inc. helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings - to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.8 million individual customers, workplace participants and institutions in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible - one person, one family, one institution at a time - Voya's vision is to be America's Retirement Company®. Certified as a 'Great Place to Work' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' on the Disability Equality Index.

