Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.94MM shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA). This represents 13.19% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.06MM shares and 13.49% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.58% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urstadt Biddle Properties is $20.06. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 10.58% from its latest reported closing price of $18.14.

The projected annual revenue for Urstadt Biddle Properties is $146MM, an increase of 1.77%. The projected annual EPS is $1.27, an increase of 92.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urstadt Biddle Properties. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBA is 0.07%, an increase of 10.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 23,119K shares. The put/call ratio of UBA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,948K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,351K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBA by 21.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,000K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBA by 0.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 773K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBA by 0.16% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 649K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBA by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Declares $0.25 Dividend

On December 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $18.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.08%, the lowest has been 1.64%, and the highest has been 10.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.95. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 198 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

