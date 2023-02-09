Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Universal Electronics (UEIC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.77MM shares of Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC). This represents 6.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.83MM shares and 6.31% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.45% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Electronics is $38.50. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 55.45% from its latest reported closing price of $24.77.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Electronics is $560MM, a decrease of 0.94%. The projected annual EPS is $2.80, an increase of 3,546.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Electronics. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 8.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEIC is 0.05%, a decrease of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 13,206K shares. The put/call ratio of UEIC is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Eagle Asset Management holds 1,343K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares, representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 26.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 884K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 21.75% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 686K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing an increase of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 7.12% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 656K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 7.91% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 596K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 20.34% over the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets.

