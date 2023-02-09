Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Unisys (UIS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.11MM shares of Unisys Corporation (UIS). This represents 11.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 8.66MM shares and 12.89% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.43% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unisys is $6.38. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.43% from its latest reported closing price of $5.67.

The projected annual revenue for Unisys is $1,933MM, a decrease of 1.49%. The projected annual EPS is $0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unisys. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UIS is 0.07%, a decrease of 44.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 72,288K shares. The put/call ratio of UIS is 5.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,047K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares, representing an increase of 22.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 15.88% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,974K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,738K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 33.13% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 3,400K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,351K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 32.21% over the last quarter.

NINAX - Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund holds 2,103K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares, representing an increase of 22.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 42.74% over the last quarter.

FGLGX - Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund holds 1,905K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Unisys Background Information

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions.

