Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.61MM shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT). This represents 7.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.72MM shares and 8.29% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.77% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ultra Clean Holdings is $35.70. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.77% from its latest reported closing price of $37.49.

The projected annual revenue for Ultra Clean Holdings is $2,112MM, a decrease of 12.83%. The projected annual EPS is $2.69, an increase of 110.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultra Clean Holdings. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 8.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCTT is 0.17%, a decrease of 5.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 42,859K shares. The put/call ratio of UCTT is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,323K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 2,068K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,383K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 34.19% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,295K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 14.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 8.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,278K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Ultra Clean Hldgs Background Information

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California.

