Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in U.S. Global Investors (GROW)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.61MM shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW). This represents 4.73% of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Global Investors. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROW is 0.14%, a decrease of 27.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 6,132K shares. The put/call ratio of GROW is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 605K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 576K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PHLOX - Philotimo Focused Growth and Income Fund holds 457K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 457K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 450K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

